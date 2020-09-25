Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.75 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.66). 56,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 170,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Bob Holt purchased 44,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £22,655.22 ($29,603.06).

Sureserve Group Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.