Swing (SWING) Trading Up 32% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Swing has a market capitalization of $325,215.34 and approximately $57.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Swing has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001967 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,823,734 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

