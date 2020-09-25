Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Swingby token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $1.13 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00100185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.01456916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00199923 BTC.

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

