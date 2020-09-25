Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 246,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 226,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

A number of analysts have commented on TCMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $610.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

