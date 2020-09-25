Tendies Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 107.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $324,422.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00007716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00102046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.01454552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200279 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 8,681,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,232,086 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

