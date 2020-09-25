Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $922.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,690.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.02023262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00665263 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012757 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000644 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

