TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Up 7.6%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 2,531,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,548,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $383.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

