Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 6.9%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.85. 3,239,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,775,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $356.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

