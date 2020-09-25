Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 683.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 69,318 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.98. 229,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,807. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

