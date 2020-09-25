UMA Hits Market Cap of $570.92 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. UMA has a market capitalization of $570.92 million and approximately $19.19 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $10.36 or 0.00096841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00100226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00230138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.01457503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00200857 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,009,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,114,574 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.