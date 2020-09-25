Unify Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. Unify has a market cap of $213,885.18 and approximately $3,604.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unify Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

