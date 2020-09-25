Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.02

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00046759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $486.71 million and approximately $874.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

