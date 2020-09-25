United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post $998.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $997.00 million. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

USM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 104,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

In other United States Cellular news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

