Universe (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Universe has a market capitalization of $112,617.92 and approximately $415.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universe has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,705,453 coins and its circulating supply is 87,505,453 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.