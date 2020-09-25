Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have commented on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 231,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 529,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

UBA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,059. The stock has a market cap of $344.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

