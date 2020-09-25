US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 474,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 926,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in US Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

