USD Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $373.19 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, SouthXchange and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,511,194,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,506,788,962 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinsuper, Korbit, OKEx, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, Crex24, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Hotbit, CoinEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

