Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 7.4%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 18,458,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 18,216,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $808.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vaxart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

