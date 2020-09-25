VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $177,292.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $177,292.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,754.39 or 1.00055861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001786 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00169627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,087,514 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

