Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 11,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

