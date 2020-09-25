VIDY Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $590,602.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043244 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.95 or 0.04708440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033888 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

