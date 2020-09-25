Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Tops $26.59 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003557 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb and COSS. Waltonchain has a market cap of $26.59 million and $397.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.55 or 0.03284514 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cobinhood, Binance, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Allbit, DragonEX, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

