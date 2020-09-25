WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $46.87. 7,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

