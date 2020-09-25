Wownero Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $1.36 million and $161,782.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00100185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.01456916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

