Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) Trading Up 2.2%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRTC)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.86. 748,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 869,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

