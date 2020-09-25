X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 47,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 98,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

