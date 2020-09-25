X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.64. 2,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

