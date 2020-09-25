Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Marc Ferrentino Sells 5,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 9,753 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $151,756.68.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $33,810.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $82,527.38.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 803,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

