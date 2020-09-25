Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on EYEG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

EYEG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,043. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

