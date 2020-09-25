Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $10.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Veru reported sales of $8.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $41.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.37 million to $41.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.98 million, with estimates ranging from $43.44 million to $49.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Veru by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 703.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

VERU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,548. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $183.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

