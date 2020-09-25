Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.40. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,979,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 242,321 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 127,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,699. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

