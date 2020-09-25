Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 141,743 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.94. 1,016,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

