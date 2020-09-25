Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $13.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.44 million. First Community posted sales of $12.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $51.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.32 million, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $52.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

