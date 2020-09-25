Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.59). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($4.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.41) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,183 shares of company stock worth $794,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

