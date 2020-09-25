Zacks Investment Research Lowers Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

CHEK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 576,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,196. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

