ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $11,336.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00510200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00073635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

