Zilla Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $180,504.91 and approximately $79.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00100185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.01456916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00199923 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

