Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0159

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $166.46 million and $32.33 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Upbit and UEX. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00100476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00230920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01459611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00200240 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,750,695,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,459,228,194 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinone, Kucoin, Koinex, Korbit, WazirX, BitForex, Binance, FCoin, GOPAX, Upbit, OKEx, AirSwap, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Zebpay, IDEX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BiteBTC, DEx.top, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, DragonEX, UEX, Huobi, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Bitbns, Coinhub, Gate.io, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.