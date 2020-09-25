Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $30,423,162.54 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $31.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,846,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $529.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cfra began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

