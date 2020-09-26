-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.15. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 2,496,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

