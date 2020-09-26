-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%.

VBIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

VBIV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,998,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.79. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 832.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

