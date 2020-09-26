$0.08 EPS Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Dana posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
DAN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.66. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.