$0.08 EPS Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Dana posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

DAN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.66. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.