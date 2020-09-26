$0.14 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 974.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 648,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 420,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 491,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $707.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

