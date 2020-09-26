-$0.18 EPS Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 489,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,382. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $110,614.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,794,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $2,437,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,619 shares of company stock worth $9,559,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veracyte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

