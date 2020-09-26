$0.19 EPS Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 321,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH remained flat at $$15.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

