$0.22 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million.

WLDN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 497,934 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,957,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 112,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. 28,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,627. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

