-$0.25 EPS Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 60,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,954. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

