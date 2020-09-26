$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 354,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,059. The firm has a market cap of $355.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 231,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 529,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

