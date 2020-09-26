-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 164,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,899. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $416.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.74. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mercer International by 28.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mercer International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

