$0.31 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

HRZN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 123,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,053. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

